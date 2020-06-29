Share:

LAHORE - Terming opposition parties as All Pakistan Loot and Plunder Association, Minister Information Punjab Fayyaz Chohan said that the association still wanted to create confusion on who actually looted the people of Pakistan.

The minister said that it was the Sharif family who harmed the country substantially through their corruption.

Responding to Ahsan Iqbal’s speech delivered in National Assembly, the minister said that the aristotle of Norowal had given his sonnet a wrong name due to his lack of understanding. The minister said that “Ahsan Iqbal actually wanted to say that it is the Sharif family who looted and plundered the country.”

He said that Nawaz Sharif was the person who made multibillion dollar worth of assets abroad by manipulating accounts and Ishaq Dar was in trouble while the sons of Sharif family who turned billionaire in a very short span of time were also in trouble.

Critcising Ahsan Iqbal, he said that despite getting higher education he was acting as a mouthpiece for the Sharif family due to his blind faith on his masters.

He expressed determination that Pakistan would come out of the difficult times in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.