ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Senator Shibli Faraz has said that the opposition parties are not sincere with the country and the public.

Addressing a news conference along with Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar and Minister for Communications Murad Saeed here yesterday, he said that opposition leaders, in their tenures, looted the national exchequer ruthlessly and made properties worth billions of rupees abroad promoting their own business.

He said the press conference of opposition leaders was nothing but a bundle of lies.

The Minister said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s steadfastness restored the global identity of the country and nation. He said the opposition has no sympathy for poor segment of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Production and Industries Hammad Azhar said that the opposition has criticized the federal budget maintaining the previous tradition.

He said the government has presented a tax-free and balanced budget despite financial constraints to provide relief to the public.

Hammad said to meet the challenge of global pandemic, the government ensured provision of Ehsaas Emergency cash to over 16 million deserving families across the country.

He said the relief package was also announced for over three million businessmen to overcome their financial difficulties.

He said the criticism of opposition on increase of petroleum prices is baseless as petrol prices are still lower in Pakistan as compared to that in other regional countries.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said that the PTI-led government is well aware about the problems of the people and it is working on fast track to provide all possible facilities.

About 200 panahgahs across the country have been established on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide shelter to the labour class.

He said reforms are being introduced in different departments and soon improvement will be witnessed.

The Minister said that Punjab and KP governments have provided Sehat Insaaf cards to deserving families.

He questioned the Sindh government that where it has spent the amount allocated for health, education and poverty alleviation in the province.

He expressed hope that the country will move forward in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan with support of the nation.

Earlier, speaking at a cheques’ distribution ceremony among deserving media workers and press clubs here, Shibli Faraz said that the government firmly believes in freedom of expression and would take all possible steps for resolving financial problems of the working journalists.

The Minister appreciated media’s role in creating awareness among masses to observe precautionary measures in the ongoing fight against coronavirus.

Expressing the government’s determination in providing all possible facilities for the up-gradation of press clubs, he said for this purpose more funds will be allocated in coming years.

Shibli Faraz said that it is Prime Minister Imran Khan’s longstanding desire to support deserving working journalists. He said it is the responsibility of government to protect rights of journalists.

Speaking on the occasion, Secretary Information and Broadcasting Akbar Durrani said that upto one million rupees have been granted to each press club whereas upto five hundred thousand rupees for individual cases have been provided for financial support.