LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has said that the opposition parties want to call an anti-government APC to fulfill their aspirations of stopping the accountability process.

He was talking to delegations led by Syed Yawar Abbas Shah, MPA of Tehreek-e-Insaf, Majboob Ahmed, President Pak-Portugal Association, Chaudhry Ghulam Ghous of Tehreek-e-Kashmir Europe and others at Governor House Lahore on Sunday.

The Governor assured the delegation to take up the issue of restoration of Portuguese embassy and visa section in Pakistan with the Foreign Minister.

Talking to the delegations, Ch Sarwar said that the policies of the opposition were a political threat to themselves because their agenda was not in the public interest, rather it was meant for the protection of their personal interests, which the people were quite aweare of and they had already rejected their agenda. He said that ever since PTI assumed power, the opposition had called dozens of all-party conferences. He said that the opposition wanted to call the conference for their protection and to bring an end to the accountability process initiated by the PTI government.

The Governor Punjab said that the nation was still suffering from the consequences of the corrupt and mal-intended policies of the rulers of the past. He said that Pakistan was facing economic challenges due to coronavirus crisis but despite those challenges the federal and the Punjab governments had provided tax free budget to the people. He said that the government was trying to give more relief to the people.

Ch Sarwar said that the threat of the pandemic had not been overcome as yet. He said that there was a looming danger of further intensification of the disease in July and therefore the people should make the preventive measures more effective to prevent spread of coronavirus in the coming days.

He said that overseas Pakistanis were the human and financial capital of the nation and their problems were being redressed. He said that the Overseas Commission in Punjab was working round the clock to resolve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.