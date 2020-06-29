Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to the Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, Ajmal Wazir Sunday advised opposition to stop making hue and cry over petroleum prices and said rates of gasoline were determined as per fluctuation of its prices in international market.

Briefing media in Information Cell Civil secretariat, he said opposition was well aware of the actual situation, and was raising the issue only for political scoring. He said corona had damaged the economy of every nation on the globe, adding opposition should avoid negative propaganda at this difficult juncture.

He said those who ruled the country for last thirty years and gobbled public money for their personal interest were criticizing the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who had put the country on the course of development and prosperity.

The advisor said the KP CM had taken result oriented steps to contain corona by increasing the capacity of hospitals to fight the pandemic. He added that operation against locust attack was also in progress with the coordinated efforts of Relief, Agriculture and Irrigation departments, district administrations, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) and Pak Army.

He said a survey had been completed on 54,12,790 acres of land in 15 districts affected by locusts whereas spray had been conducted on 61,687 acres of land. He said a total of 80 teams and 78 vehicles were engaged in operations against locust, adding the chief minister was reviewing all the arrangements and was being briefed by the departments concerned regarding the operations.