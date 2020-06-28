Share:

ISLAMABAD-The exports of pharmaceutical products witnessed nominal decrease of 2.57 per cent during the eleven months of ongoing fiscal year (2019-20) as compared to the exports of corresponding period of last year. The pharmaceutical exports were recorded at $192.549 million during July-May (2019-20) as against the export of $197.629 million during July-May (2018-19), showing negative growth of 2.57 per cent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data. In terms of quantity, the exports of pharmaceutical products however witnessed increase of 2.67 per cent by going up from 12,869 metric tonnes to 13,213 metric tonnes, according to the data. Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the pharmaceutical goods export decreased by 10.05 per cent during the month of May 2020 as compared to the same month of last year. The pharmaceutical exports in May 2020 were recorded at $16.055 million against the export of $17.848 million in May 2019, the PBS data revealed.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of pharmaceutical product however rose by 55.29 per cent in May 2020 as compared to $10.339 million in March 2020.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in eleven months of current financial year and declined by 27.75 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The exports witnessed decrease of 6.85 per cent and reached to $19.801 billion against the exports of $21.256 billion of the same period of last year. On the other hand, the country’s imports witnessed significant decrease of 18.93 per cent and went down from $50.410 billion last financial year to $40.866 billion of same period of current financial year. Based on the figures, the trade deficit during the period under review was recorded at $21.065 billion against the deficit of $29.154 during last year, showing decline of 27.75 per cent.