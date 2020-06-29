Share:

RAWALPINDI - City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas has said that establishment of front desks at police posts equipped with latest technology would bring change in the culture of police working.

He said it would make the system transparent and curtail complaints regarding delay in service, behavior of police officials as well as illegal detention. The CPO said the directions had already been conveyed to the police stations that arrested persons would only be detained in the lockups of police stations.

He added that the motive of the initiative of providing front desk facilities at police posts was to address public complaints promptly, ensure better service delivery and to check the issues of delayed legal action, bad behavior and illegal detention. Earlier, Inspector General of Police Punjab, Shoaib Dastgir inaugurated newly established front desks at 25 police posts in Rawalpindi. The IG Punjab said that front desks at police posts would resolve public complaints and provide better service to the citizens.