MIRPUR - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) had applauded US Presidential candidate Joe Biden’s demand for restoration of peoples’ rights in Kashmir and OIC Contact Group meeting on Jammu and Kashmir at the ministerial Level.

Talking to media, Additional General Secretary, PTI-AJ&K, Raja Mansoor Khan thanked world community for support on Kashmir issue.

He expressed gratitude for the US Presidential Candidate Joe Biden’s demand for restoration of peoples’ rights in Kashmir and OIC Contact Group meeting on Jammu and Kashmir at the Ministerial Level wherein the Contact Group reaffirmed its support for the people of Indian-occupied-Kashmir (IOK) and also called upon India to end the inhumane treatment, restrictions on people movement and condemned the worsening Human Rights condition since her illegal occupation and particularly unilateral actions of 5 August 2019.

Kashmiri people be allowed to exercise their right to self-determination through UN-supervised plebiscite

The PTI leader appreciated the fact that OIC had always been supporting the people of Kashmir and exhibited its concerns over the humanitarian crises in IOK. OIC had yet again issued a strong statement demanding from India to revoke its unilateral and illegal actions and allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination through a UN-supervised plebiscite with endorsement of the Kashmiri leadership’s stance. The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir was formed in 1994 to coordinate OIC policy on the Kashmir dispute and had Turkey, Azerbaijan, Niger, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia as its five members.

While welcoming the demand of OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir to halt the Human Rights violation in IOK, Raja Mansoor Khan said that sustained involvement of OIC in the Kashmir issue reflected the growing realization about the dire humanitarian crisis in IOK at international level.

He further said that the Indian brutalities, restrictions and mass murder could not weaken the will of Kashmiri people to get their freedom. Instead, it strengthened their freedom movement and resolved to resist, he added.

Raja Mansoor Khan believed that Indian atrocities could not obliterate Kashmiri nor could make them surrender by restricting them through curfew and denying them access to internet which was a fundamental human right in today’s world. The OIC’s emphasis on the paramount importance of Kashmir problem for whole Muslim Ummah was a significant development, he maintained.