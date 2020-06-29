Share:

LAHORE - Ministry of Religious Affairs will start refunding Government Scheme hajj dues from Thursday. According to spokesman of the ministry, the funds would be refunded through the branches of designated scheduled banks.

The Spokesman said all successful hajj applicants of Government Scheme are being informed about the repaying of their amount by sending messages to mobile phone of each pilgrim.

The Ministry has decided to refund Government Hajj Scheme dues, following Saudi government's decision to exclude pilgrims outside the kingdom from performing hajj this year due to coronavirus pandemic.