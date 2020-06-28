Share:

In these times when demagogues are scapegoating minorities for problems of all sorts, our country is trying its level best to protect them. Pakistan is also going an extra mile in preserving their culture and history. The latest decision of our government to reopen Kartarpur Corridor on the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh is case in point. While the religious sites are opening around the world, Pakistan also took the right decision to reopen the corridor for Sikhs pilgrims. Now the ball is in India’s court.

But the incumbent government of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not showing any interest in the proposal. Nor has it responded to the request for finalisation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) that are necessary to ward off the threat of COVID-19. The paranoid Indian leadership is unable to see Pakistan’s initiative beyond the usual suspicions of a façade.

The Indian government calls Islamabad’s initiative a “mirage of goodwill.” The Indian response is indeed unfortunate – surely, all looks yellow to a jaundiced eye. The lame excuses, both regarding delays in administrative procedures and lack of infrastructure for the facilitation of pilgrims, are more than enough for Sikhs to see the real face of the champions of Hindutva project.

Nevertheless, Pakistan’s intentions are pure. The move is an excellent gesture from Pakistan; it shows our willingness to keep the corridor open. The decision has already won a lot of appreciation from the Sikh community all over the world, including India.

The reopening of the corridor, coupled with Imran Khan’s approval for construction of the Hindu temple in Islamabad, sends a great message to both citizens here and international audiences. Many such steps that the government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken so far are meant to ensure that the minorities live as equal citizens. Nonetheless, if the Indian government drags its feet on the matter like it did the last time around, Pakistan should not worry; we have our priorities straight.