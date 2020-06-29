Share:

LAHORE - Renowned lawyer and senior Supreme Court advocate Abdullah Khan Dogar passed away in Lahore on Sunday. AK Dogar was unwell for quite some time. The TV channel reported that due to the coronavirus pandemic only a limited number of people were to attend his funeral. His family urged relatives, friends and well-wishers that condolences could be expressed by phone message or through e-mails. AK Dogar was also the father-in-law of former Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Mamoon Rashid Sheikh. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of an eminent law expert A.K Dogar Advocate Supreme Court. Usman Buzdar in his condolence message expressed his heartfelt sympathy and grief with the bereaved family. CM prayed that Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the grieved family.