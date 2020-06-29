Share:

ISLAMABAD (PR) - Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr. Justice Gulzar Ahmed and other honourable Judges of Supreme Court have expressed their deep sorrow and grief over the sad demise of mother of Justice Umer Atta Bandial, Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The honourable judges have extended their heartfelt condolences and sincere sympathies to members of the bereaved family of the departed soul.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to shower His blessings upon the departed soul and to give patience to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.