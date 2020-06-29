Share:

ISLAMABAD - The commercial areas of sector G-9 will open today (Monday) after a gap of almost two weeks as the authorities observed significant reduction in the COVID-19 cases in the area.

The capital city administration had on June 12 sealed two sub-sectors and markaz of sector G-9 after the number of COVID-19 cases there crossed 300. The decision to seal sub-sector G-9/2 and G-9/3 along with commercial areas including Karachi Company market was taken in response to the District Health Office’s recommendation. The sub-sectors were de-sealed on Sunday while the commercial activity in the sector would start from today as Saturdays and Sundays have been declared as general lockdown. According to the Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, as a result of 14-day lockdown, the authorities observed 78 percent reduction in the COVID-19 cases /tests which suggested the administration to open the area. However, strict monitoring of the area will continue, according to the officials. The district administration has made it clear to general public that the law would come into action in case of violation of SOPs announced from time to time and other guidelines enforced to curb coronavirus spread in the city.