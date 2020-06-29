Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and parliamentary party leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that the Sindh government, itself, is behind the delay in K-4 water project because it wants to punish the Karachiites for not giving vote to the PPP.

Addressing a press conference in Insaf House here on Sunday, flanked by PTI leaders Hunaid Lakhani, Sumair Mir Sheikh and others, he said the PPP had made Karachi a Katchra Kundi. He said the Karachiites were being punished for not giving vote to the PPP. He further said the PPP had also not spared Larkana, despite the people of Larkana had given vote to it, but they were given no facilities.

He said the Sindh Chief Minister claimed that the Prime Minister had got stopped the K-4 project. He said the fact was that the PPP government was behind the delay in this project, in which a huge corruption was made. He said the K-4 could have easily been completed in Rs75billion, but it was still left incomplete. He said due to water shortage megacity Karachi depicted a Karbala. He said many Karachiites could not find even drinking water. He said in four months the government of Sindh had not got approved the K-4 project from cabinet, which was a shame.

Haleem Adil said apart from Karachi, the PPP government had ruined Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana and other cities and towns. He said no development schemes were made for the urban areas of Sindh.

He said three major hospitals of Karachi had been with the Federal government since their beginning. He said the federal government had never asked that the Sindh government should pay their expenditures of past 50 years. He said now Sindh health minister asked that federal government should return the amount the provincial government spent on these hospitals. He asked had the provincial government spent money on these hospitals from the personal accounts of Zardari or Omni Group. He said it was public money and spent on public service institutions. He expressed sadly the Sindh government had burdened the NICVD with loans of Rs16billion.

Haleem Adil said in this Sindh budget nothing was tagged for any mega scheme in Karachi and PTI rejected this anti-people budget. He said Rs100billion were tagged for non-developmental sector, and this money was tagged for corruption of rulers. He told that expenses for CM House and helicopter travel were increased, in 12 long years the Sindh government had not given a single public transport bus to megacity Karachi and nor given it a single water supply scheme. He said Karachi collected 95 percent of revenue and in return it was given nothing. He said Sindh government was involved in corruption in hospital funds. He said Rs35 crore were paid for salaries of NICVD and the salary of Nadeem Qamar alone was Rs6.5million a month.

He said all people living in Sindh were Sindhis and the PPP had no right to give them residential certificates. He said when PTI requested in Sindh assembly to pray for the destruction of those who have destroyed Sindh, and the members of the PPP fled from the assembly.

He said the rulers had given Sindh AIDS. He said the PPP through Kanasro mafia had even made corruption in the funds of culture and archeology. He said those talking about handing minister for air crash was silent on what action was taken against those responsible for building collapse deaths in Karachi.

Haleem Adil said the fake licenses were given to PIA pilots in the period of the PPP government. He said Aijaz Haroon who was also involved in money laundering was also involved in the fake pilot license scam. He said two sisters of Nafeesa Shah of PPP were direct beneficiaries of PIA. He said the PPP made a water tank in Larkana but water pipelines were yet to be made functional. He told, now they were making hue and cry on price of oil. He said the federal government had given schemes of Rs1200 billion to Karachi, 90 schemes of Sindh were included in the federal development program.

He said they were not afraid of those who claimed to launch a campaign against the federal government. He said there was no threat for the federal government. The federal government had given Rs332billion to Sindh for royalty of gas in the last 10 years. He said Sindh government had failed to make even one model district. He said the condition of Ghotki, the largest gas producing area in Sindh, was still very poor. He said Sindh would not attain progress and prosperity until the monetary award was distributed at the provincial level.