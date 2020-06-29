Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Asim Saleem Bajwa on Sunday said that balancing life and livelihood has been prime focus since start of the coronavirus disease spread.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said key to fighting this pandemic has been to contain disease through smart lockdowns and adherence to SOPs. He said our nation adapted and showed remarkable improvement in wearing masks and observing the social distancing.

Meanwhile, the authorities on Sunday confirmed at least 4,072 new coronavirus infections in the country reported during the last 24 as the tally reaches 202,955.

These cases include 74202 in Punjab, 78267 in Sindh, 25380 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 10261 Balochistan, 12395 Islamabad, 1423 Gilgit Baltistan and 1027 in Azad Kashmir. The death toll from the virus stands at 4118 with 83 deaths reported during the last 24 hours. Some 25,013 corona tests were carried out during this period. At least, 92,624 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

On the other hand, the number of coronavirus infection cases across the world swelled to over ten million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than five hundred thousand lives. Over five point four million patients have recovered from the disease. The United States tops with about two point six million infection cases and more than 128,000 deaths. In Brazil, number of infections surged to over one point three million with over 57,000 deaths.