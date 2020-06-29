Share:

LAHORE - A six-year-old girl was killed early Sunday morning after a kite string slit her throat on Lahore’s Bund Road, said the police sources.

According to the details, the ill-fated girl was returning home from Model Town with her parents on a motorbike when the incident took place around 2am.

The police have taken notice of the incident and handed over the girl’s body to the parents.

Following the incident, the deputy inspector-general of the Lahore police (operations) has suspended the Sandha SHO and has ordered a detailed investigation into the case. The police are trying to find out whether the string belonged to a kite or was it a hanging wire. Flying kites is banned in Punjab because of the number of related deaths.

CM CONDOLES THE DEATH OF A 6-YEAR-OLD GIRL DUE TO STRING TWINE

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed his deep sense of grief and sorrow over the death of a 6-year-old girl due to entwining of a string in the area of Sandha.

Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased girl and sought a report from CCPO Lahore over the tragic incident.

The Chief Minister ordered stern legal action against those responsible for committing such negligence while expressing his profound grief over her sad demise.

The CM directed to initiate indiscriminate action against those committing this act of negligence.

He emphatically remarked that despite clear directions, occurrence of kite flying incidents posed a big question mark on the performance of concerned police officers.

The CM asserted that loss of precious life of an innocent girl in such a deplorable incident could not be tolerated at any cost.

CM directed to ensure effective implementation on the law that prohibits kite flying law across the province.