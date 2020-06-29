Share:

Kurdish militia groups have accused Turkey of establishing military bases in northern Iraq as part of Ankara’s ongoing offensive against the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), the Al Arabiya broadcaster reports on Sunday.

According to a militia group spokesman, Turkish troops have already moved up to 25 miles into Iraqi territory as part of Operation Claw-Tiger, the broadcaster reported.

The militia considers the Turkish encroachment to be a violation of Iraqi sovereignty, the broadcaster said, citing the spokesman.

On Friday, the Turkish National Defence Ministry reported that one of the country’s soldiers died in clashes with PKK troops in northern Iraq. Additional Turkish special forces soldiers were deployed to the region on 21 June.

Ankara has designated the PKK a terrorist organisation and launched the Anti-Kurdish offensive in mid-June. The Iraqi Foreign Ministry has twice handed a note of protest to the Turkish ambassador over what Baghdad considers to be violations of the country's sovereignty.