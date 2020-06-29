Share:

RAWALPINDI - Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has finalized all the arrangements to tackle the flood like situation during monsoon season. The desilting and dredging of Nullah Leh will be completed as the work is in progress with an aim to protect the dwellers from flood devastation, talking to APP Chairman RDA/WASA Raja Tariq Mahmood Murtaza said that WASA is continuously removing tonnes of garbage and construction debris from Nullah Leh. Chairman WASA said while inspecting the machinery including D-wiring set, Screw Jetting Machine, Water Bowzers and Sewer Cleaning Roding Machines and made it clear that all the machines in working condition. Chairman said that Problematic areas have been identified and the remaining work of cleanliness of nullah would be completed soon. He appealed the residents along Nuallah Lai to avoid throwing and dumping solid waste into Nullah Lai because this creates hindrances to the flow of Nullah which results in flooding during monsoon season. Earlier, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 conducted Flood Preparedness Exercise at Rawal Dam to check preparedness level response strategy and further enhance the operational compatibility of Rescue 1122 teams. Civil Defense, District Education Department Rawalpindi, and other related departments participated in the mock exercise incase to avoid flood devastation. Dr. Abdul Rehman District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi made it clear that Rescue 1122 would fully alert for monsoon season to tackle flood like situation.