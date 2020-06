Share:

KARACHI - In another shocking incident, a youth in Karachi lost his life while making a video for the highly popular video-sharing social networking platform TikTok.

According to police, at least three people were injured after a car smashed into a tree in Karachi’s Korangi area. All three were recording a video while driving, said police.

All three were shifted to hospital but one youth from among them succumbed to his injuries during treatment.