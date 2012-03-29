





KARACHI - US Agency for International Development (USAID) Mission Director Dr Andrew Sisson has jointly inaugurated upgraded Central Warehouse at SITE area with Shafqat Jawaid, Director General Population Programme Wing Planning and Development Division here on Wednesday.

US assistance increased the storage capacity of Central Warehouse from 18,000 ft2 to 50,000 ft2, and it is now equipped with better warehousing tools, enabling the Central Warehouse to handle growing volume of health commodities needed in country.

“The US government is committed to assist Pakistan government to improve availability of health commodities in country,” said Dr Sisson. “While USAID has supplied $32 million worth of reproductive health commodities to Pakistan over the last two years and plans are underway for health commodities shipments of $20 million during 2012, it is also vital that we strengthen supply chain management to ensure that supplies reach the intended users.”

US assistance to warehouse supported its operational capacity through the provision of technical assistance, training of staff and provision of hardware and software support to establish Central Warehouse as a modern distribution centre in public sector.

Shafqat Jawaid, DG of the Planning & Development Division thanked US government for its valuable support in the construction and operation of warehouse. He stressed that this support was vital in ensuring critical supplies.

The warehouse serves as main hub and distribution facility for reproductive health commodities for supply to 140 districts in Pakistan and is managed by Population Programme Wing of Planning and Development Division.