DUBAI : The winners of the ICC Champions Trophy tournament, commencing on June 6, will pocket a prize money of $2 million while the runners-up will be richer by $1 million.

The total prize money of the 50-over event is worth $4 million and even the losing semi-finalists will get $400,000 each. The ICC will be paying $100,000 to the two third-placed teams in each group.