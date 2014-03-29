KARACHI - The Managing Committee of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will meet in Lahore on Monday to take a final decision on ICC governance issue that put India, England and Australia in control of the world game. A highly placed source in the PCB said that in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka Cricket and Cricket South Africa had reaffirmed that they would be ratifying their decision to support the recent widespread changes of governance in the ICC, which effectively hands over controlling power to India, Australia and England.

The cricket boards of Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa had abstained from voting in the last executive board meeting of the ICC in Singapore where the seven other full member Test playing nations voted in favour of the sweeping changes. "The ICC chief executives committee meeting is due to be held in Dhaka on April 5 and 6 while the executive board will meet on the April 9 and 10 in Dubai where the changes which are already approved will be given final and legal cover," the source said.

"Sri Lanka and South Africa have conveyed they intend to now vote in favour of the changes at the next board meeting so the PCB has also decided to now finalise its strategy after discussions at the MC meeting," the source stated. The source, who is aware of all developments relating to the 'Big Three' issue, said under recent changes in governance even if Srinivasan steps down from BCCI president's position, the BCCI had the right to nominate its candidate to head the ICC from June onwards for a two-year term.

"In all probability the nominee should be the person heading the BCCI because in the past when Sharad Pawar took over as ICC president after stepping down as head of the Indian board he remained powerless and it was the president of the BCCI who called the shots even in the ICC. So one thing is obvious that the BCCI will want its president to head the ICC executive committee as well under the new changes in governance," the source stated.

The source said that PCB chief Najam Sethi and chief operating officer Subhan Ahmad had been in touch with the heads of the other boards and their primary concern was to ensure Pakistan got a fair deal in the new cycle of bilateral series that will be followed from next year.

"With a lone vote now Pakistan knows it doesn't matter whether they vote or abstain but their main emphasis even now is still on convincing India to resume bilateral series with them as early as this year," the source stated.