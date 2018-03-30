Share:

KARACHI - At least 24 Indian fishermen were arrested for fishing illegally in Pakistani territorial waters here on Wednesday.

The Maritime Security Agency (MSA) made the arrests during the last four days, impounding four wooden boats, a security official said.

He added that “the arrested fishermen have been handed over to police, who will produce them in a court on Thursday”.

Indian and Pakistani fishermen are frequently detained for illegal fishing since the Arabian Sea border is not clearly defined and many boats lack the technology to fix their precise location.

The fishermen often languish in jail, even after serving their terms, as poor diplomatic ties between the two neighbours mean fulfilling bureaucratic requirements can take a long time.