ISLAMABAD:- PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that Sharifs and Dar’s claims about national economy have been exposed. “They played the role of Economist Man for Pakistan and drove the country into worst mire of loans,” Imran said while reacting to a Bloomberg report about national economy on social website here on Wednesday. The claims made by Sharif family and Dar about national economy have been exposed, he added. They lied through the advertisements of billion of rupees, he said.–Online