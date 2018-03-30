Share:

CHICAGO:- Apple has unveiled new applications and a discounted iPad tablet aimed at the education market as it tries to regain momentum lost to Google in the world of classroom technology. At an event in Chicago, the California-based Apple showcased a new, free curriculum called Everyone Can Create that enables teachers to integrate drawing, music, filmmaking or photography into their lessons. Apple also announced Schoolwork, a new app that helps teachers create assignments and see student progress. At the same time, Apple unveiled a refreshed version of its 9.7-inch iPad, which will start at $299 for schools and $329 for the consumer market.