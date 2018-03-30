Army has ‘nothing to do with any NRO’

Share:

ISLAMABAD - Military’s chief spokesperson said on Wednesday that Pakistan Army had nothing to do with any NRO [National Reconciliation Ordinance], a term widely used in the country to denote underhand power deals.

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Major General Asif Ghafoor spoke on a wide-range of issues during a presser at his office in Rawalpindi, but the journalists present there were more interested in taking his response on the prevailing political situation and rumours surrounding it.

“Pakistan Army has nothing to do with political parties and other institutions. Pakistan will get stronger when all the institutions work under the law and constitution,” Asif said to a question.

Asked to comment on media reports suggesting Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had held two secret meetings with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa in the last 72 hours, he said that the reports were “unfounded and baseless”.

The media reports had led to a perception, mostly created by leaders of some opposition parties, that disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif was trying to escape the process of accountability through striking some deal with the powerful military establishment.

The ISPR director-general clarified that it was a matter of routine for the COAS to meet chief ministers of different provinces.

“When the COAS proposed fencing of the [Afghan] border, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif called and offered monetary assistance... meetings and calls between the army and ministers are nothing out of the ordinary,” he added.

Maj-Gen Asif Ghafoor said the army chief’s recent comments in an informal meeting with a group of journalists was misinterpreted and misreported.

“When the media interaction took place, things were lumped together and made a part of the Bajwa doctrine,” said Asif, who himself had mentioned this doctrine in a TV interview in January this year.

He said that the [Bajwa] doctrine should be viewed through the security lens alone as the army chief wants Pakistan to be a peaceful and stable country as every Pakistani does.

“In fact the basis of Bajwa doctrine, if it exists, is to bring peace and stability back to Pakistan,” the spokesman said, advising the media to avoid speculations.

He said that some media persons respected the norms of media interaction in that off-the-record conversation with army chief “but some presented their own interpretations and some, who were not even present, wrote articles”.

“Every army chief has their own perspective and General Bajwa’s is to promote peace which existed in the past. That is what the Bajwa doctrine is [all about],” he held.

18th Amendment

The spokesman clarified that the army chief was not against the 18th Amendment but simply wanted to ensure the provinces were capable of making the decisions required to be made as a consequence.

He said, “The army chief never said that as a whole 18th Amendment is not good; amendments are brought because the Constitution remained incomplete in certain aspects.

“This amendment did certain good things like decentralization of certain matters. There is nothing better than every province being responsible for their own matters but they should also be capable of making those decisions.”

To a question, Maj Gen Ghafoor said that 2018 was election year and there would be lot of political activity during the year. “Army has nothing to do with election schedule. It is the responsibility of the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan,” he added.

The DG ISPR also rejected that Pakistan Army had any role in the recent Faizabad sit-in. “Pakistan Army only mediated in resolving the issue,” he added.

Military diplomacy and

foreign relations

Commenting on the meetings and visits of Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, he said bilateral and security relations had been strengthening with the army chief’s visits to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Germany, Malaysia and other countries.

Responding to a question, ISPR chief said that Pakistan Army personnel were yet to proceed to Saudi Arabia under a bilateral agreement, and the move had nothing to do with the kingdom’s disputes with Iran and Yemen.

On Pak-US relations, Major-General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan had played a key role in the war against terrorism and to bring peace and stability in the region.

He said the United States must recognise the historic positive role played by Pakistan in facilitating rapprochement between the US and China in 1970s, helping the US become the sole superpower and assisting Washington in gaining its objectives in Afghanistan.

The DG ISPR said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor was a major project for the bright future of Pakistan and the Pakistan Army was committed to its completion. He said all countries of the region could become part of this project to reap its benefits.

Warning to India

The ISPR chief said India should also be thankful to Pakistan that Islamabad acted as a buffer state between unstable Afghanistan and India; otherwise India would also have been affected by the scourge of terrorism.

To a question, he said that the Indian High Commissioner was invited to witness Pakistan Day Parade as a goodwill gesture as Pakistan believed in peaceful co-existence with all the neighbours.

But he warned that “our desire for peace should not be construed as our weakness”.

Maj-Gen Asif said if India continued its efforts to destabilise Pakistan by using the land of Afghanistan, it would serve no good for the region, adding efforts to promote instability in Pakistan would also not be in India’s favour.

The spokesman said that Indian provocations along the Line of Control and the Working Boundary too would have negative implications for the region.

He regretted that the situation on eastern border was not very different to that of the previous year as 948 ceasefire violations had so far been recorded in the first three months of this year.

Asif Ghafoor urged India to end targeting civilian population along the LoC and the Working Boundary, and warned that provocative actions along the border would further deteriorate the situation.

PSL and internal security situation

Earlier, in his opening remarks, ISPR chief spoke about the internal security situation and said Operation Raddul Fasaad continues across Pakistan and so far 26 major operations and 23,318 intelligence-based operations have been carried out during which over 23,000 weapons were recovered.

He said the security situation in Balochistan had improved to a great extent and peace had returned to the province.

Ghafoor said army has deployed more troops in the areas where economic projects are in progress and security forces are assisting the provincial government.

He said Pakistan Armed forces were fully cognizant of the challenges faced by the country and were ready to play their role in resolving them.

ISPR DG said today’s Karachi was very different from the city that was in 2013. He said there were 70 no-go areas in the city in 2017 and now there was not even a single one.

He said that the recent cricket match held in Karachi had proved the fact that Karachi had returned to normal, but added efforts must continue to further improve the situation.

