Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy Department Jam Mehtab Hussain Dehar called on the Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Wednesday and briefed him about the implementation of reforms in the education sector and the steps underway to improve enrollment in the schools and the literacy rate.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he wants every single closed school to open and is made fully functional. “Education is the basic right of every child and it is the responsibility of the government to ensure all the facilities in this regard,” he added.

Meanwhile, Bilawal Bhutto also felicitated the labour on the restoration of their rights to invoke the jurisdiction of National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) against dismissals of workers by companies.

In a press statement, the PPP Chairman said it was the continuous struggle and prolonged litigation by the labour unions, including the Peoples Labour Union leaders, which resulted in verdict by the Supreme Court this morning upholding the jurisdiction of NIRC to try Labour cases of companies working in more than one province.

It may be recalled that big companies had challenged the judgment of Sindh High Court decision in the Supreme Court and questioned the jurisdiction of NIRC under the garb of provincial autonomy. These companies had dismissed thousands of workers years back and were attempting to squeeze legal options available to them to seek reinstatements.

“SC judgment opens the window for sacked workers to seek justice from NIRC and it is a great victory for the workers,” he added.

“PPP will always stand with labour and their struggle and is in complete solidarity with the labour class in the country,” the PPP chairman reiterated.