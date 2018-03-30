Share:

LOS ANGELES-Celine Dion is set to have a low-key celebration for her 50th birthday after she was forced to cancel three weeks of performances to undergo surgery for an ear condition.

The ‘My Heart Will Go On’ hitmaker will reach the milestone birthday on Friday, and although she was originally planning a special celebratory show as part of her run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, a recent health scare has forced her to change her plans. Celine cancelled three weeks of performances from March 27 to April 18 in order to have surgery to correct a condition known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities and makes it extremely difficult to sing.

And now, she will be spending her birthday at home with her family, including her sons, 17-year-old René-Charles Angelil, and seven-year-old twins, Nelson and Eddy.

A source said: ‘’She is now looking forward to spending time with her kids and loved ones on her big day.’’

The star has reportedly been suffering with her condition for over a year, and was on medication to ease the symptoms, but sources claim her ear drops are no longer working.

They added to ‘Entertainment Tonight’: ‘’She has been experiencing this condition for the past 12-18 months but it has been successfully treated with various ear drop medications. During the past couple of weeks these medications have no longer been working to treat the condition, so she will undergo a minimally invasive surgical procedure to correct the problem.’’ Celine cancelled her show dates last week, and announced the news in a post written by her team and posted on her Facebook page. It read: ‘’Céline has been dealing with a condition in her middle ear known as Patulous Eustachian tube, which causes hearing irregularities, and makes it extremely difficult to sing.

Celine then added in a statement: ''My luck hasn't been very good lately ... I've been so looking forward to doing my shows again and this happens ... I just can't believe it! I apologize to everyone who planned to travel to Las Vegas to see my show. I know how disappointing this is, and I'm so sorry.''