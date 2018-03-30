Share:

KANDHKOT - Secondary School Certificate (SSC) part I and II annual exams have been started in various parts of Sindh.

However, negligence and dereliction of duty from district administration as well as education boards unfairness and copy culture has been rampant enormously throughout Sindh. It is observed that due to lack of proper vigilance from board office and concerned authorities in the various exams, the copy culture and unfairness have been increased day by day in remote areas.

There is no any proper monitoring and also lack of relevancy from the boards and administration at the centres. The experienced and highly qualified teachers and students were also took a part in solving papers nearby centres.

In schools while cheating was being done openly in exams and blocks as pupils were carrying notes, various guides, mobile phones and other necessary material at the centres freely. It is reported that staff of schools and centres help to candidates in cheating. Local people of the area have complained that it is misdeed of boards and administration.

It is worthy to mention to here that due to negligence of education department and board photo copy shops and market were open during exam timings.