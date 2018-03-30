Share:

LOS ANGELES-Christina Aguilera carries an emergency DVD player everywhere. The ‘Dirty’ hitmaker loves watching ‘’mood-driven and inspiring’’ movies such as ‘Frida’, ‘Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?’ and ‘Amadeus’ before she goes to sleep so always has the films with her. And just in case ‘’something goes wrong with technology’’, Christina makes sure she has a back-up device to play the discs on. The 37-year-old pop star describes herself as ‘’old school’’ and loves nothing more than spending time with her friends. She told Paper magazine: ‘’I love hanging out with just my close girlfriends and guy friends, which happen to be my gay friends. ‘’Just good, quality time with people who are super down to earth.’’

And Christina - who has son Max, 10, with ex-husband Jordan Bratman, and daughter Summer, three, with spouse Matthew Rutler - has learned to cut negative people out of her life and only spends time with those who have the right ‘’energy’’.

She said: ‘’You have to connect with the right people that bring certain energies into your life. And have the ability to let go of a lot of things that have hurt you. It’s a big deal.’’

The ‘Fighter’ hitmaker posed barefaced for the cover of the publication and for the accompanying photoshoot, the hairstylist brought along several wigs - and Christina asked to take home a tousled hair piece to use in the bedroom.

She told the stylist: ‘’You were really good about it, you were a sport.