Hasan abdal - Just two weeks before the commencement of ‘Besakhi Mela’, the city administration has unfairly accelerated fine collection from the small business community of the city to meet its expenses, said an official on Wednesday.

The official said that the tehsil administration has given a free hand to its officials for collecting fines from the vendors, shops and hotel owners running in the small town.

The official further said that TMA as usual has started collecting fines and is threatening the business community which is seeking profits in the upcoming Beskahi Mela where thousands of Sikh devotees will arrive from India.

In just a single day TMA collected above Rs.50000 fine from business owners in the town without giving any reason of inspection. Dozens of receipts are available with The Nation which confirms that fines from Rs3000 to 5000 were imposed in a single row to vendors, shopkeepers and hotels.

“Chaudhary Nazar called all business owners in a single line and started imposing fines without giving any explanation,” an official said.

A vendor Maqsood Shah informed The Nation that the lower staff of the TMA indulges in such operations regularly, as they always want a share from the profits earned by the business community once a year during this festival.

He said that the TMA staff excludes those who have silently shook hands with them and are giving a share to the officials and so escape the heavy fines.

He said that the practice will continue during the next two weeks as the officials keep a hawk’s eye on the profits earned by the business community. Meanwhile, Naib tehsildar Chuaudhry Nazar while denying the Rs.50, 000 fine collections said that he collected only Rs6000 during the last month.

He said that fines are imposed after receiving the report from ‘police special branch’ who then reports to the official regarding quality and consumer rights. He also denied any misbehaviour and threats made to the business community.

Tehsildar Chaudhry Waheed talking to The Nation said that fines are imposed regularly and it has no connection with the Besakhi Mela. He added that he himself only fined Rs1000 to a shopkeeper last one month.