I am the students of Karachi University and I want to draw the attention of responsible authorities towards the injustice done in Pakistan.

‘Justice will not be served, until those who are unaffected are outraged as those whose are’ ~Benjamin Franklin. The above quote Cleary indicates and focuses on the important of justice and rule of law in the society, this is why democracy was said to be one of the most balanced system where there is voice of every individual along with the power of vote provided. Islam also focuses a lot on this issue of justice. We as a nation are in dogma of corruption that we don’t even find things wrong which are at times morally and ethically in correct but as it is said, ‘Rules are the reflection of the overall impression of the nation’.

ALEENA BUTT,

Karachi, March 16.