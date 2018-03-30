Share:

KANDHKOT : Residents of taluka Tangwani and its adjoining areas staged a sit-in against poor and unhygienic condition of city on Wednesday.

According to details, locals staged a sit-in against dilapidated condition of city, raised their voice against the authorities. Protesters including Raheem, Izhar Ali, Haneef, Ali Anwar and others said that there was no proper town planning, heap of garbage lying in main bazaars, markets and sewage filled drain water make it very difficult for commuters to move. They complained that condition of various streets including Noonari Mohallah, Malik Mohallah.