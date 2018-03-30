Share:

Booking commences for Daehan Shehzore

KARACHI (PR): Sales have commenced for the famous Daehan Shehzore across the country.

Daehan Dewan Motor Company (DDMC), which unveiled the popular light commercial vehicle last month, has opened its doors to the customers who were anxiously waiting to own the latest model of Shehzore once again. The customers can visit 3S Daehan dealerships close to their location, mainly at Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Mirpur AJK, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Hyderabad and Quetta, to have a hands-on experience of the vehicle. Additionally, the company has established its own Daehan Display and Product Support Centre at Karachi for customer service and assistance.

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited (DFML) assembly plant has resumed production. DDMC, after the successful launch of Daehan Shehzore, will enter the passenger car segment with the introduction of Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) produced by SsangYong Motor Company (SYMC), Korea’s 4th largest automobile manufacturer.

PSO partners with Aman Institute

KARACHI (PR): To transform the youth of Pakistan into productive members of society, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and the Aman Institute of Vocational Training (AIVT) have joined hands by signing a memorandum of understanding.

Under this initiative, PSO CSR Trust will support Aman Tech in providing vocational and technical training to students for a period of six months. The PSO batch of 50 students, selected from deserving backgrounds by Aman Tech, will be trained at their state-of-the-art vocational training facility where more than 12 trades are offered including auto body painting, automobile services, welding, CAD/CAM training and others.

Apart from technical and vocational education, Aman Institute will also provide them soft skills training, such as communications skills, and personal grooming.

Bestway Group CE receives Sitara-e-Imtiaz

ISLAMABAD (PR): Bestway Group chief executive Zameer Choudrey has been awarded the Sitara-e-Imitiaz (Star of Excellence), which was conferred on him by the president on the 23rd of March in recognition of his contributions to advancing Pakistan through his services and the wide array of philanthropic work. The ceremony was held at the Presidency on Pakistan Day.

Sitara-e-Imtiaz is one of Pakistan’s highest civilian honours for public service. Elated by the accolade, Choudrey said “I am gratified to have been honoured by the State of Pakistan and to receive this recognition by the president.”

Zameer Choudrey is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales. He is an honorary doctor of Civil Law from University of Kent. Choudrey was appointed Commander of the British Empire (CBE) in the 2016 New Year’s Honours list for services to the wholesale industry and philanthropy by Her Majesty the Queen.

He has been responsible for transforming Bestway from a predominantly wholesale business into a diversified global conglomerate. Bestway Group today consists of Pakistan’s largest cement manufacturer (Bestway Cement Limited) and Pakistan’s 2nd largest private bank (United Bank Limited), UK’s 2nd largest independent wholesaler (Bestway Wholesale), the UK’s 3rd largest retail pharmacy (Well Pharmacy).

Bestway is the UK’s 8th largest private company with diverse global interests that generate a turnover of $5.0 billion per annum with profit before tax of $630 million per annum. The group employs 34,000 people globally out of which a workforce of 22,000 is employed in Pakistan and contributes more than $425 million annually to Pakistan’s exchequer.

HabibMetro Bank hosts 50th anniversary celebrations of parent group

KARACHI (PR): Adding to the colorful celebrations of Pakistan Day, HabibMetro Bank hosted golden jubilee celebrations of its parent bank, Habib Bank AG Zurich, on 23rd of March outside the historic Customs House building on Eduljee Dinshaw Road here. The evening’s proceedings were attended by the Swiss Consul General Philippe Crevoisier, ex-governor State Bank of Pakistan Ishrat Hussain and leaders of top corporates and businesses.

Speaking at the event, Sirajuddin Aziz, president & CEO of HabibMetro Bank, subsidiary of Habib Bank AG Zurich in Pakistan, commented, ‘It gives me great honor to celebrate the Habibs’ rich legacy which is rooted in service since pre-independence times and intertwined with the inception, history and growth of our beloved Pakistan.’ Philippe Crevoisier said: “Habib Bank AG Zurich and HabibMetro Bank are dedicatedly serving their customers with focus on quality, stability and integrity – principles that are the hallmark of the world-renowned Swiss financial industry. I heartily congratulate the leadership and management of Habib Bank AG Zurich, and its staff in Pakistan, on the auspicious occasion of their golden jubilee, and wish them continued success in the future.”

Descon holds event

LAHORE (PR): Descon recently held a ceremony for concluding the festivities of celebrating womanhood, which was initiated on the 8th of March on Int’l Women’s Day. The concluding ceremony was attended by the Descon leadership team including Descon CEO Abdul Razak Dawood and CHRO Ahsan Qureshi. Under the global theme of “Press for Progress”, the event by Descon was branded with the tagline of “IMPOWER”.

The celebrations which took place across all Descon entities in Pakistan and overseas were carried out to promote gender diversity and the empowerment of women.

Bank Al Habib declares 30pc cash dividend

KARACHI (PR): The annual general meeting of Bank AL Habib Limited was held at its registered office in Multan on March 27. The shareholders approved the annual accounts for the year ended December 31, 2017. The payment of 30% cash dividend (final) was also approved. Deposits of the Bbnk as on December 31, 2017 were Rs 692.576 billion and profit after tax was Rs8.650 billion.