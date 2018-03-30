Share:

The Lahore High Court Wednesday was moved against protests on The Mall. The petitioner made Punjab Law Minister Rana Sanaullah and many others as respondents and pleaded the court for initiating contempt proceedings against them for not complying with the court orders to ban protests at The Mall. The petitioner said the government had completely failed to implement the court’s orders. He prayed to the court to initiate contempt proceedings against Punjab Law Minister, IGP and Punjab chief secretary for not complying with the court orders. –Staff Reporter