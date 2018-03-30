Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to PM on Revenue/Federal Minister Senator Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday said that government was aiming at a pro-industry, pro-investment and business-friendly federal budget.

He was talking to office-bearers and members of Pakistan Dairy Association as well as Steel & Iron Merchants Association in separate meetings. The associations shared the proposals and recommendations for boosting growth and business opportunities in their respective sectors. The meetings were held at FBR House and attended by senior officers of FBR.

State Minister for Finance Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan also co-chaired the meeting held with office-bearers of the Pakistan Dairy Association. The meetings were aimed at having an in-depth analysis of various proposals and recommendations shared by both the important bodies for the development and growth of their respective sectors.

Different proposals and recommendations were closely examined and scrutinized and both the bodies were assured that all their genuine and realistic proposals and demands for relief and incentives would be properly studied and presented to the federal cabinet for further evaluation and approval before being incorporated in the budget.

FBR LAUNCHES PORTAL: The FBR has launched the first version (Beta) of Knowledge Base Portal for guidance and facilitation of taxpayers. The portal was launched jointly by Muhammad Zahid, Member Customs and Khawaja Adnan Zahir, Member IT, FBR.

The portal is a digital help library for taxpayers, tax collectors and other related stakeholders. It is the first common help platform of FBR which provides instant guidance on all issues related to federal taxes and duties.

It is an interactive portal and allows users to provide feedback regarding improvement in the articles and suggestions for addition of further articles. The articles on the portal shall be published after vetting by an expert domain team of FBR.

All users will be able to search for their required material just like on any other search engine e.g. Google, Yahoo etc. by writing the key words in the search bar. There are around thirty articles in the first version (Beta) of the portal and FBR plans to improve and increase the number of articles based on the feedback and suggestions of the users.

The articles will mainly focus on helping the users on how to use FBR's IT systems and also educate them on the laws behind the various modules of Iris, WeBOC and e-portal. This is a major step towards providing maximum ease and facilitation to the all users of FBR's IT systems. Step by step help will also be available during filing of return.