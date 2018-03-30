Share:

PR LAHORE - Hundreds of electricity and Wapda workers held a rally and procession Wednesday under the aegis of All Pakistan Wapda Hydro Electric Workers Union CBA, expressing a great concern over the impact of rising petrol prices and devaluation of Pakistani rupee against US dollar, which was resulting in price hike essential commodities.

It was demanded to the federal and provincial governments to freeze the prices of essential commodities and check the hoarders and profiteers in the wider public interest. The procession was taken out from Bakhtiar Labour Hall Lahore and was led by Khurshid Ahmed, general secretary, who was accompanied by Haji Muhammad Younas Kamboh, Rana Abdul Shakoor, Osama Tariq, Muzaffar Mateen, Haji Lateef, Haji Maqsood, Rana Muhammad Akram and others.

The workers were carrying national flags and banners in support of their demands. It was demanded to the federal and provincial governments to get recovered foreign deposits of the elite of the nation and impose taxes upon them since 80% taxpayers are wage earners. They also demanded the government to raise wages and pensions of the workers engaged in public and private sectors in the forthcoming federal and provincial budgets and bring the contract workers employed in the public and private sector on regular basis. The also asked the rulers to raise the pensions of workers engaged in the private sector from Rs5200 per month to Rs15000 at least and restore their medical facilities after retirement under social security scheme.