Share:

LAHORE - Commuters continued to suffer as Lady Health Workers (LHWs) sit-in outside the Punjab Assembly entered third day on Wednesday.

Hundreds of LHWs from across the province gathered outside the Punjab Assembly on Monday to press for the demands of payment of outstanding dues, scale upgrade and implementation of service structure.

As the government issued notification for payment of outstanding dues, group of LHWs called off protest but the majority refused to go to till acceptance of all demands.

Carrying placards and banners inscribed with the demands, LHWs continued sit in at Faisal Chowk. Protesting LHWs chanted slogans in favor of their demands and against the provincial government.

Sit-in at Faisal Chowk caused a traffic mess on The Mall and adjoining roads. The closure of Faisal Chowk and Shahrah-e-Fatima Jinnah from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to The Mall led to diversion of traffic to adjoining roads and this led to a massive traffic jam. Unpleasant incidents of exchange of words between protesting LHWs and citizens were also witnessed.

President of LHWs Association Rukhsana Anwar said that compulsory five deliveries per month was not acceptable. She said that LHWs would perform duties only for eight hours a day. She demanded implementation of service structure and BPS-7 for LHWs. She vowed to continue protest till acceptance of all demands.

The protest that was held at Charing Cross on Monday turned into a sit-in after the government’s failure to woe protesting workers. Reportedly, two of the protesters were hospitalised after they fainted.

APP reports: Project Director of Integrated Reproductive Mother, Newborn Child Health Programme Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed has refuted the news items published in various papers in which it was claimed that a demonstrator died.

Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed said LHW Shazia Shaheen from BHU "Baadsha" District Chakwal was a patient of epilepsy and during the sit-in, suffered attack. She was shifted to hospital and after proper treatment, Shazia Shaheen went back her home, he added. He said that news was baseless.

He claimed that all the genuine demands of LHWs and LHSs have already been met by the government. He said that Finance Department has released funds for the payment of arrears to the LHWs, adding that their service rules have also been notified and working on their service structure is also being done and very soon it will also be notified.

Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed further clarified that the salaries of LHWs/LHSs have been paid up to February and there is no issue of pendency of salaries of LHWs.

The protest on one of the busiest roads of the city left motorists in the lurch. Opposition Leader in Punjab Assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed has also showed up at the demo to express solidarity with them. Expressing satisfaction over the development of release of outstanding dues, one group of LHWs appealed to colleagues to call of protest on Tuesday. The majority, however, rejected the appeal and vowed to continue protest till issuance of notification regarding service structure.

Hundreds of LHWs from across the province continued sit in to press for the demands of scale upgrade and implementation of service structure.

Carrying placards and banners inscribed with the demands, LHWs chanted slogans in favor of their demands and against the provincial government.

Sit-in at Faisal Chowk caused worst traffic mess on The Mall and adjoining roads. The closure of Faisal Chowk and Shahrah-e-Fatima Jinnah from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital to The Mall led to diversion of traffic to adjoining roads and this led to a massive traffic jam.

President of LHWs Association Rukhsana Anwar said that the protest would continue till acceptance of all demands. She demanded implementation of service structure and BPS-7 for LHWs.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club, office bearers National Health Employees Association said that there was no need for continuing protest after approval of allocation for payment of outstanding dues.

Iram Zara, Asifa Javed, Shahnaz Akhtar, Farhat Jabeen and others said that they have been provided copy of notification. They said that there was no need of continuing protest as the department has already forwarded a summary regarding scale upgrade and service structure. They said that the protesters were carrying some political agenda. They thanked Minister and Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department for helping in getting outstanding dues.