Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission (HEC) in upcoming budget proposals has given no relaxation to students availing the services of their documents attestation by the regulator, said an official on Wednesday.

Official added that the HEC despite allocated funds of above Rs90million, separately collected millions of rupees in the previous year from students for providing attestation services. It also has no plans of doing away with this practise.

HEC in the last fiscal year received above Rs35million for development and above Rs62million as recurring budget, but attestation services didn’t fall in both categories. The regulator continues to charge separately for the services. The official said that there is also no chance of considering a reduction in the degree attestation fee in the next budget. After graduation, these services are an extra financial burden on students.

The official said that HEC from its federal and regional centers including Lahore, Karachi, Peshawar and Quetta earns around Rs300million every year for attesting the academic documents from higher education institutions of national and international level.

The official said that the attestation process is done by verifying the document from the host higher education institution and a ‘ticket’ is stamped on the document.

“There is a huge difference of ticket paper cost and fee being charged by the students for attestation,” official added.

As per the documents attestation fee structure, original document is attested for Rs800 and photocopy for Rs500 while hundreds of documents are attested daily from its main head office at Islamabad.

The official said that earlier the audit report had also raised objection on collection and utilization of funds by HEC in regard of attestation service.

The degree attestation is majorly required by the foreign universities where local students apply for admission but local government departments and institutions also demand the verification of the document by HEC from the applicant.

Interestingly, foreign office stamps the same educational document in Rs.20 approximately.

The official said that the charges being collected by a private bank are pooled in the department fund but it is not reflected in the annual federal budget expenditure details.

Recently, the public accounts committee also expressed concerns on collection of funds by private bank by higher education institutions.

The official also added that the verification process is cross checked by the university and HEC however the funds collected are not shared with the institution.

A student Rizwan Malik talking to The Nation said that after the emergence of fake degree cases, it has become mandatory for students to attest their degrees from HEC for authentication.

He said, however the institutions and HEC are increasing financial burden on students by taking attestation fee after completion of degree.

“The authentic degree holders are paying for the crime committed by fake degree holders,” he said.

He also added that the attestation fee must be reduced as it is not affordable for students and the ticket must be stamped when the degree is awarded to the student in his/her institution.

Chairman HEC Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed talking to The Nation said that funds collected from attestation is added in government treasury.

On the question of high attestation fee, he responded that the department covers multiple technical expenses including the government stamp. Dr. Mukhtar also said that the attestation fee was raised two years ago and will be not increased in the near future.

The chairman also said that HEC has ended the queue culture outside its centers for attestation of documents and now students can online apply and get their document attested on given time and date.

He also said that it is not compulsory for every student to get his or her degree attested, only those who are required may avail the facility.