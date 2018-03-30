Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan said on Wednesday stressed the need for training police on modern lines to meet present age needs.

He was addressing a session of officers related to police training in committee room at central police office.

He said, in police training colleges, from ranks of constables to sub inspector the training course had been switched with semester system and IT subjects, media management, sports, character building, and training of stress management module have been included as essential part of syllabus with respect to modern age.

He said that except training of public dealing provision of guidance of IT based knowledge have been made mandatory so that officers and officials may perform their duties with better ways in the field.

The IGP while giving directives to officers said that recognizing the requirements of practical policing basic recruit course with new syllabus and methods should be initiated for training of personnel at all training colleges and schools and special attention should be given to trainee officials for their character building which involves personality grooming, moralities, traffic management, first aid, personal hygiene, efficient communication and views of creative abilities among other extracurricular activities.

He moreover said that program of refresher courses for training of instructors should be boosted up so that they may perform their duties of training to officers and personnel.

He emphasized that all trainers should behave diligently with trainee personnel during training and if any instructor or house master misbehaved or found in abuse with new coming recruits than a strict action will be taken against them without any delay. Additional IGs, DIGs and other senior police officers have participated in the session.