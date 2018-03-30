Share:

RCB approves various development schemes

RAWALPINDI - Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has approved various development schemes in a board meeting held here which was chaired by Station Commander and President RCB, Brig Shahzad Tanveer. According to a RCB spokesman, Cantonment Executive Officer, Arslan Haider, Vice President RCB, Malik Munir Ahmed, elected and nominated members were present on the occasion. Brig Shahzad Tanveer took oath from the newly nominated member Col Faisal Mushtaq CO, Transit Camp. In the meeting, various agenda items were discussed including monthly income, expenses, property tax ,water charges recovery and they approved medical treatment bills of RCB employees and their family members, extended the contract period of temporary employees including doctors and teachers,discussed four property transfer cases, 72 residential and seven commercial building plans, several development and water supply projects.

Similarly, the board also approved the installation of new street sign boards and street lights in different cantt areas, up-gradation of firemen,and the construction of new block in Seham School which would be completed at a cost of Rs 20 million through MNA’s grant and other projects.The board meeting also approved various other projects to facilitate the area residents, the spokesman said.–APP

‘Creativity in Media’ workshop held at Pindi college

RAWALPINDI - The Government Postgraduate College for Women, Satellite Town, organised a daylong workshop on ‘Creativity in Media’ to educate the graduate students about latest trends in the field of creative photography and web-designing. Experts and photography specialists highlighted various aspects of professional photography and utilization of this particular skill in effective journalism practices. They were of the view that a picture, if taken with professional skills, was more effective than a lengthy news story. Muhammad Shahzad, a photojournalist informed the students about various techniques of photography and informed them about framing techniques while another expert Syed Hussain Jamal also apprised the students about new trends in photography.–APP

