Islamabad - Deputy Commissioner, Islamabad Capital Territory Capt. (Retd) Mushtaq Ahmed visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry and briefed the business community about the details of organizing a 3-day Islamabad Spring Festival 2018 (ISF) that would commence from April 6. The representatives of local markets were also present on the occasion.

The Deputy Commissioner ICT said that business community should decorate markets to give them a festive look during the ISF.

He said traders could also organize sales events during the festival. He said that various festivities were held throughout the world to welcome the spring season, but due to terrorism in Pakistan, no such festivity was held in Islamabad since a long time. However, with improved security situation, ICT Administration under the guidance of Ministry of Interior has decided to organize a 3-day Spring Festival for the capital’s residents.

Mushtaq said the inaugural ceremony of ISF would be held at Fatima Jinnah Park on April 6. He said the festival would feature various events during three days including family gala, food festival, kids’ arena, water sports competition, cycling competition, flowers exhibition, art and craft gallery etc.

He said a cricket match of special persons in collaboration with ICCI would also be held on April 8 at Shalimar Ground.

He said a musical concert would be held at Jinnah Convention Center and said that ICCI should sponsor that event. He hoped that the ISF would also help in better promotion of business activities. He said efforts would be made to organize ISF every year on regular basis and its during could be enhanced from one to two weeks or more.

Speaking on the occasion, President, ICCI Sheikh Amir Waheed lauded the initiative of ICT Administration for organizing Islamabad Spring Festival as it would send a positive message to the outside world and encourage new investment in the country as well. He assured that business community would fully cooperate in making ISF successful. He stressed upon the traders to offer discounted sale during the festival to give additional benefits to the consumers.