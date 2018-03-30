Share:

KARACHI : The Japanese government has supported more than 380 projects in different sectors like primary health, basic education, agriculture, vocational training, special education and infrastructure development in Pakistan from 1989 under the GGP program, with a contribution of more than $ 26 million. This was informed by the Consulate General of Japan in Karachi during a briefing session on Wednesday in Karachi on the Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) Program for Non-Governmental Organizations. More than 50 NGO representatives from across the country participated in the today’s briefing session. Japanese Consul General Toshikazu Isomurang expressed his hope that the eventwill help NGOs better understand the purpose of the GGP program and design quality proposal to secure financial assistance from the Government of Japan.

He added that the projects being implemented under the GGP grant will further strengthen the existing friendly relations between the people of Japan and Pakistan.

The briefing session aimed was at providing detailed explanation of GGP program to participating NGOs.

The briefing also provided interactive session for the NGOs’ representatives and officers of the Consulate General of Japan to discuss development needs at the grassroots level and explore ideas forprojects which are sustainable and would create lasting impact on the lives of underprivileged communities.

The GGP program is flexible and it provides timely support to NGOs. During the briefing session, the NGO representatives also learned about selection criteria of potential development projects and GGP funding mechanism.