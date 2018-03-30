Share:

LONDON-Maisie Williams says her latest movie role was ‘’surreal’’. The 20-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Arya Stark in ‘Game of Thrones’ - voices the part of Goona, a prehistoric soccer player, in ‘Early Man’, and she’s admitted it was a strange experience. She shared: ‘’Originally I honestly felt very disconnected from the movie. ‘’I created this voice and created this idea of the character, and it got easier the more I went along, the more they could show me of what they’d already done. But it was just completely stabbing in the dark.’’ Despite this, the British actress revealed that her interest in stop-motion animation dates back to her childhood. Speaking to the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, she explained: ‘’I used to animate with my friends.

I used to come home from school and we’d make little plasticine models, with a little red bouncy ball.’’

Maisie thinks that her starring role in ‘Game of Thrones’ has helped to create a lot of career opportunities for her.

And the actress admitted she’s fortunate to find herself in such a strong position.

She said: ‘’I’ve been given such a great opportunity so early on in my career and I have such a big platform now.

‘’I have the opportunity to do whatever I want, I think I owe it to myself to be as ambitious as possible.’’

One of Maisie’s biggest ambitions is to work with acclaimed director Wes Anderson, who has helmed hits such as ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ and ‘The Royal Tenenbaums’.