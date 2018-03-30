Share:

Man held for violating copyrights

FIA Corporate Crime Circle Lahore on Wednesday arrested a man for violating copyright ordinance and seized huge quantity of fake WD-40 its packing empty tins, caps and other related items. According to FIA spokesman, the team conducted a raid at Ali Enterprises Brandrath road and its factory at Bund road here. It was found that WD-40 Anti Rust Aerosol spray was being sold at shop and manufactured in factory in violation of Copyright of complainant company without any permission or licence from original owner. The team seized huge quantity of W-40 its packing empty tins, caps, printing screen, filling and sealing machines have been recovered. The FIR has been registered under Copy Right Ordinance against CEO and Managing Director of Ali enterprises. CEO Ali Hassan has been arrested.–Staff Reporter

AJK govt adopts OPC model

Punjab Overseas Pakistanis Commission Vice Chairperson Shaheen Khalid Butt has said the government of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) has replicated the commission. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he said the Punjab commission had provided complete assistance to the government of AJK to establish an effective set up to facilitate expatriates and had also provided training to the officers and officials of AJK government in this regard. Senator Shaheen Khalid Butt said that OPC Punjab was also willing to provide complete assistance to other provinces of the country to establish such institutions to facilitate Overseas Pakistanis. He further said that innovative step of establishing OPC has been taken to secure the rights of Pakistanis living abroad. Since its inception, OPC has exhibited exceptional performance in resolution of complaints of expatriates. .–APP

AQ Khan visits kidney institute

Renowned scientist Dr AQ Khan visited Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre Wednesday. He visited different parts of it. President and CEO of PKLI Prof Saeed Akhter briefed him about centre, mission, state-of-the-art medical facilities as well as the patient welfare initiatives undertaken so far. Dr Khan hoped that it would raise the standards of healthcare delivery in the country. –Staff Reporter