Rawalpindi - An assailant travelling in a lawyer’s car breached the heavily guarded Judicial Complex and opened indiscriminate firing on three handcuffed under trial prisoners (UTPs) outside the court of an additional and session judge on Wednesday, killing two men and injuring another, sources disclosed.

However, one of the handcuffed UTP managed to snatch pistols from the hands of shooter and shot him (shooter) dead on the spot, they said.

The deceased were identified as Mattiullah alias Fahim Khan, a UTP and leader of Muslim Students Federation (MSF), and Sattar Khan, the assailant and applicant of a murder case, while injured was Ameer Khan, they said. Dead bodies and the injured man were shifted by Rescue 1122 to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for autopsy and medical treatment, they said.

CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi suspended three police officers for negligence during duty which provided a chance to an armed man to enter the courts. District and Session Judge held a meeting with police bosses and District Bar Association (DBA) representatives to enhance the security of district courts.

Judges and lawyers have strictly barred the cops on security duty from checking their vehicles or persons they are accompanying, disclosed a senior police officer.

According to sources, a guard of Adiala Jail has produced two UTPs, Mattiullah alias Fahim Khan and Ahsan Ali before the court of Additional Session Judge (ASJ) Nadia Ikram for hearing in a murder case had taken place within limits of Police Station (PS) Civil Line in 2015. They said that Sattar Khan, who was reported to be the witness of a murder case, was sitting on a bench outside the court and waiting for arrival of the two UTPs. A police guard was escorting the two UTPs to Bakshi Khana when Sattar Khan whipped out two pistols from under his trouser and opened indiscriminate firing on Faheem Khan and Ahsan.

As a result, both UTPS sustained bullet injuries. Meanwhile, a relative of Faheem Khan overwhelmed the attacker, snatched pistols from his hands and shot him dead on the spot. Later, the man managed to escape the crime scene after dropping the two pistols near the Sattar’s dead body.

A heavy contingent of police rushed to the crime scene and cordoned off the area. A source in Rescue 1122 told The Nation that Faheem Khan died while being shifted to hospital. However, the condition of injured Ameer Khan was stable, he said.

CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said the shooter, bearing weapons, managed to enter the Judicial Complex in a Corolla XLI which belonged to a lawyer. He said he has placed Inspector Muhammad Israel, Security Incharge Judicial Complex, Incharge Bakshi Khana and Incharge Adiala Jail Guard.

“We have identified the lawyer who brought the killer inside court,” he said.

On the other hand, a senior police officer told The Nation that judges and lawyers had strictly barred the cops deputed on gates of Judicial Complex from checking their vehicles or persons they are accompanying. He said that an admin judge Azeem and a lawyer Malik Nauman Advocate had expressed annoyance and misbehaved with Security In-charge of Judicial Complex for stopping and checking their vehicles. He said a police report has also been noted on application of Faqeer Hussain, SI/Incharge Security Judicial Complex.