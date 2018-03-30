Share:

Finally, the( PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, announced that he will build a cancer hospital for Baluchistan in Quetta City. His announcement may have filled thousands of people hearts with many happiness as well as we are very thankful to him for his, this mankind and love for us, is praiseworthy in lifetime.

He will be recognized man in thousand ever in Baluchistan and for its people by honoring them such an essential epidemiology for what they have been requesting since many ages. Cancer hospital was our one of the most precious required desire to have and fight against this epidemic. It is hoped that he will concern into this matter in a short span of time.

JAVID SALEEM,

Turbat, March 15.