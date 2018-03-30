Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior has got a go ahead from Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal to sign exchange of convicted prisoners treaties with China, the United Kingdom and the Gulf countries.

The treaty of exchange of convicted prisoners with UK would be signed afresh.

We have got instructions from the Interior Minister to finalise exchange of prisoners treaties with China, the UK and Gulf countries and to make necessary arrangements to sign the agreements with these countries, an official of the Ministry said.

A spokesperson of the Ministry said that Pakistani prisoners languishing in the jails of these countries could complete their remaining jail terms with the signing of these agreements.

There are thousands of Pakistanis languishing in the jails of the UK, China and other Arab countries due to various crimes including drug smuggling and murder.

In March 2015, the Ministry of Interior under the stint of the then Interior Minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan had stopped implementation of agreements on exchange of convicted prisoners with various countries.

Under the instruction of the then Interior Minister, the Ministries of Interior as well as foreign affairs and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had been stopped from making any progress in cases under any such agreements till the formulation of a new policy.

At that time, Pakistan had entered into prisoners swap treaties with several countries, including the UK, UAE, Sri Lanka, Thailand and Spain.

Nisar had taken the decision after an investigation carried out by the Ministry said that a number of convicted persons, who had been brought to Pakistan from jails in different countries, managed to get themselves freed without completing their sentence.

The investigation said that the prisoners managed to do this with the connivance of the officials the Interior Ministry and provincial governments.

The issue had come in the limelight when the Ministry of Interior got some leads that some prisoners, convicted on charges of murder, who were brought in the country from the UK had managed to get free from jail before completing their jail term.