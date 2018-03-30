Share:

ISLAMABAD:- Misbah-ul-Haq, the captain of the two-time PSL champions Islamabad United, Wednesday thanked his squad’s foreign cricketers for their contribution in reviving international cricket in Pakistan. The former Pakistan skipper thanked the players individually on Twitter. Misbah especially thaked Luke Ronch and JP Duminy, who captained Islamabad United in absence of Misbah, who missed play-offs due to hairline fracture in his hand. Misbah also thanked England spinner Samit Patel and West Indies spinner Samuel Badree. Islamabad beat Peshawar in the final of PSL 3 in Karachi to lift the trophy for the second time.–Agencies