Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Accountability Bureau has authorised various inquiries, investigations and filing of corruption reference against politicians, retired army officials, government officials and businessmen.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javeed Iqbal Wednesday chaired the Executive Board Meeting (EBM) at the NAB headquarter and gave approval of filing of a corruption reference against former Managing Director Sui Southern Gas pipelines Company Limited (SSGCL) Azeem Iqbal Siddique, former chairman finance committee Shahid Aziz Siddique, General Manager Finance, Malik Usman Hassan and others.

They have been accused of hiring the services of MS Pro Gas Private Limited without verifying their technical and financial capabilities, which is against Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) rules and caused the loss of Rs1.174 billion to national kitty.

The EBM authorised the first inquiry against Pir Sibgatullah Rashidi and officials of Board of Revenue, Korangi, Karachi for illegally allotting a government plot to a private person by misusing authority and making illegal construction on the state land. In this case they caused lose of Rs212 million to the national exchequer.

The second inquiry was authorised against former member state Capital Development Authority (CDA) Brig (Retd) Asad Munir, former Director State CDA Khalid Mehmood Mirza, former Director State CDA Zia ur Rehman Toor, former Deputy Financial Advisor CDA and others. They accused were involved in restoration of Plot No 20, Sector F-11/1, Islamabad by using their authority illegally, which caused million of rupee losses to national kitty. The third inquiry was authorised against former AIG, Balochistan Abdul Qadeer Bhatti for having assets which do not match his known sources of income.

The board authorise the fourth inquiry against the officers of C&D Department , Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, MS Mechatech, Private Limited and others for illegally awarding a contract to MS Mechatech, Private Limited in case of supplying low quality Air conditioners to Lady Reading Hospital, which inflicted Rs2435.906 million losses on the national exchequer.

The NAB EBM authorised fifth against Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Quetta Electricity Supply Company (QESCO), Rehmatullah Baloch, officials of Qesco,MS Al Nasir Agriculture Foundary Works and others to probe electricity theft charges, which caused Rs29.612 million losses to national exchequer.

The EBM has decided to refer inquiry against former Principal, Pakistan International School, Jeddah, Senator Sehar Kamran to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) so that the inquiry could be taken to its logical conclusion as per law of election Commission of Pakistan. The EBM also decided to refer inquiry against former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gujranwala, Khadim Hussain Bhatti to inspector General Punjab Police for its logical conclusion as per law.

The NAB EBM authorised the another investigation against Local Government Department, Sindh for illegally appointing 12,810 persons in Grade one to 15 in the LG department, causing losses to national kitty. The third inquiry was authorised against the officials of Khan Abdul Wali Khan, University, Mardan for misappropriating the construction funds of the university through misuse of authority. They caused the loss of Rs4 billion losses to the National Exchequer.

The EBM also decided to close inquiries against MS Zafairs Textile Mills Limited, Lahore, Humayun Naseer Shaikh, Ahsan Humayun Shaikh, Port Qasim Authority, Ministry of Industries, officers/officials of SSGCL and former District Nazim, Sibbi,Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki. The EBM also decided to close investigations against Ahmed Hamayun Shaikh.