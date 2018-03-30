Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan cricket team all-rounder and one of the super stars of Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) M Nawaz has vowed to carry PSL form to national team .

Talking to The Nation, Nawaz said: “I am eager to deliver for Pakistan in T20 series against West Indies, just like I did for Gladiators in the PSL. It was really wonderful feeling to witness so many people coming to witness the final in National Stadium Karachi, which was a clear message to international community that Pakistanis are peace-loving nation and support sports a lot.

“It was hard to explain the love and passion of Karachiites, who came out in great numbers to support their heroes while the government also played its due role in making PSL final a success, as they embellished the roads well with players hoardings while the entire city was giving bridal look.

I am sure that each and every player, who came and played here, would have informed his respective cricket boards about the hospitality and respect, they were rendered by Pakistan people. In fact, it was victory of people, sports and all those, who trusted in the PCB and government,” he added.

Nawaz said Quetta Gladiators played superb cricket throughout the PSL but couldn’t finish well in the last stage. “We were a bit off-colour in the middle of the tournament and lost too many matches, which we could have easily won. But once we started settling down, the results were quite easy to judge. Sarfraz’ unconditional backing and support paid wonders for me and others and helped us deliver for our team.”

About eliminator against Zalmi, Nawaz said: “It hurts as we came very close to the victory, but we couldn’t finish well. The absence of two of our main stars Kevin Petersen and Shane Watson also made a difference for us as both were main stay of our batting and Watson was also delivering with the leather for Gladiators. So these are some factors which cost us dearly during the eliminator.”

The all-rounder said he had played for national team in Lahore previously and just like every other player, he wants to play international cricket in front of home crowd. “Now the West Indies is coming for three-match T20 International series to be held in Karachi. I will try my best to repeat same performances, which I had for Gladiators.”

He ruled out the expression that the West Indies series would be an easy one saying everybody is fully aware how tough and serious competitors the Caribbean are, when it comes to shorter format of the game. “They are hard nut to crack, while we need to win the series comfortably to further consolidate our position in the ICC T20 rankings. I am sure our players will deliver and we will succeed in winning the series,” Nawaz concluded.